CM announces cross-breeding cattle research centre in Salem

Coimbatore :

Inaugurating the Veterinary Science College and buildings for Asia’s biggest Advanced Institute for Integrated Research in Livestock and Animal Science in (AIIRLAS) Thalaivasal, the Chief Minister said the government has been making efforts to double the income of farmers.





“The cows in farms abroad are yielding 60 litres of milk as against just 15 litres by cross breeds in Tamil Nadu. Hence the government has taken efforts to breed cows that yield up to 40 litres of milk daily. A cross-breeding cattle research centre will be established in Karumandurai at Rs 100 crore,” he said.





The AIIRLAS, which also accommodates the State’s fifth veterinary college, was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,022 crore on 1,100 acres at Thalaivasal.





Referring to these works, the Chief Minister said, “DMK leader MK Stalin says that the AIADMK government makes only announcements for new schemes. But, I made the announcement for the veterinary park one year ago, sanctioned required funds and have also opened the veterinary college now. This is an example to prove that this government would keep up its promises.”





Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan said that research centres have been opened across Tamil Nadu to protect the native breeds of cattle.