Academics expect big in state budget

Though it will an interim budget, it is expected that the state might make new announcements especially for higher education with elections around the corner. “The basic requirement is to increase the allocation of funds for improving infrastructure of all the state-run schools,” Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran said.





Similarly, PB Prince Gajendra Babu General Secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) said that government should come out with a clear plan in the budget not to close any government school.





“In addition, all the vacancy teacher posts should be filled and for which a separate budget allocation to be made,” he added. Echoing similar views, Tamil Nadu Parents Students Teachers Welfare Association president Arumainathan said the state should allocate separate funds for encouraging online classes to the students in the state-run schools.





N Pasupathy, president of, Association of University Teachers (AUT) said the state government, in its budget for higher education, should give clarity on implementing the New Education Policy (NEP).





Anna University former vice-chancellor E Balagurusamy said, “the state should oppose the Centre’s move to bring foreign universities to function on their own here and improve the infrastructure of the existing colleges on a par with institutions situated in developed countries.”