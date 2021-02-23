BJP’s Tejasvi Surya calls for uprooting ‘anti-Hindu’ DMK

Salem :

Speaking at the BJYM state convention here he said, “DMK represents a bad, virulent ideology which is anti-Hindu. Every Tamil is a proud Hindu. This is the sacred land that has the highest number of temples in the country. Every inch of Tamil Nadu is sacred, but DMK is anti-Hindu, so we must defeat it.”





The BJP MP asserted that his party represents the spirit of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language. “Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party that respects and promotes all regional languages of India. If Tamil has to survive, Hindutva has to win. If Kannada has to win, Hindutva has to win. BJP represents the spirit of Tamil Nadu and Tamil language,” he said.





Surya said that for the DMK, the family is the party while for the BJP, the party is the family. “DMK’s virulent anti-Hindu ideology must be challenged. When in power they attack Hindu institutions and beliefs, but when out of power, they seek Hindu votes. This won’t go on,” he added.