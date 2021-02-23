Cut tax on fuel like Assam, Stalin urges EPS

Thiruchirapalli :

The DMK leaders condemned the steep hike in LPG prices and demanded the Centre to cut down the excise duty on petroleum products. They said LPG prices were twice increased by Rs 50 in December and again twice by Rs 75 this month. It is highly condemnable as the hike has affected all sections of the society, they said.





Meanwhile, in Coimbatore DMK president MK Stalin blamed the state and Centre for the sharp increase in fuel prices. Slamming the BJP and AIADMK governments for failing to contain the rising prices of fuel, he attacked Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for ‘enacting a drama’ over the rising fuel cost.





“The DMK brought down the duties twice to reduce fuel price during its term. But, the Chief Minister is claiming that the state government is not responsible for the price hike. Unless both the state and Union government bring down the taxes, the price of fuel will continue to remain high,” he said, campaigning in Erode as part of “Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin.”





“They have changed their stance now to claim that fuel prices can’t be lowered even if crude oil prices drop. The price hike is not due to the crude oil price, but because of the tax levied by both state and central governments. The BJP government in Assam has reduced the state tax for fuel by Rs 5. Why did the Chief Minister, who is in alliance with the BJP, had not done the same to reduce fuel price?” he asked.





Leading the protest against fuel price hike in Tiruchy, DMK principal secretary KN Nehru said that the Cauvery-Gundaru linking project was initiated by the DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and he commenced the initial works which was dropped after the AIADMK came to power. At present, Chief Minister Palaniswami inaugurated it just as an election stunt.





When asked about the alliance talk with actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, Nehru said that he was not aware, as the alliance decision is left with the party president. But, at the same time, the cadre are ready to work for anyone who has aligned with DMK.