Chengalpattu man burns wife to death on suspicion of affair

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress





A 40-year-old woman died after being set ablaze allegedly by her husband Parthiban from Chengalpattu’s Maduranthangam following a suspect over her fidelity.





The accused allegedly lit her when she was sleeping in her house. Upon her mother's cry for help, their 19-year-old daughter rushed to save her mother and eventually got caught in fire.





Parthipan tried to save his daughter and he too suffered burns. Their neighbors rushed to the rescue of the family. When police arrived, they rushed all the three to Chengalpattu government hospital, where the woman was declared dead. Her body was sent for postmortem.





Parthipan and his daughter Pavithra are admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Acharapakkam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.