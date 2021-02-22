Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Loses Confidence Vote

Puducherry :

The Congress-led government in Puducherry on Monday lost the confidence vote sought by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, in the face of its depleted strength of 11 against the opposition's 14 following resignation of ruling dispensation MLAs, including a DMK legislator.





Though Narayanasamy moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the Assembly met for a special one-day session, he and his ruling side MLAs later walked out before the motion was put for voting.













Subsequently, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated, even as it was said Narayanasamy was headed to the Raj Nivas, possibly to meet Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.





Media reports said that V Narayanasamy had submitted his resignation letter to the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. "Myself, ministers, Congress and DMK MLAs and independent legislator have tendered resignation and sought it be accepted," he told reporters but did not answer queries on the next course of action.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader Rangasamy has said that the ruling government hasnt fulfilled the election promises as said by Narayanasamy in the assembly today, hence the party MLAs have resigned, evidently leading to the floor test, today.





(with inputs from PTI)