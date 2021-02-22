452 fresh COVID cases and three deaths recorded in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

In Chennai, there were 154 new cases, while 45 were recorded in Coimbatore and 40 in Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, Perambalur did not report any cases.





As many as three more deaths were reported across the State in government hospitals.





The total number of deaths stands at 12,460.





A total of 460 more patients were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total to 8,31,706.





Currently, there are 4,109 active cases in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, 53,148 samples and 49,995 people were tested in TN.