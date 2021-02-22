Cuddalore, Pondy sink February rain record

Puducherry :

“There is an upper air trough in Westerly wind at 5.5 km above mean sea level. Strong Easterly winds at low level brings moisture from Bay of Bengal towards Tamil Nadu coast. Wind speed convergence along the TN cost and upper trough are responsible for the rainfall in the state, ” said an official from the Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai.





Thunderstorms with moderate rain were seen over parts of Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Sivaganga and Mayiladuthurai. Coastal districts and districts near Western Ghats were also expected to receive moderate rains.





Heavy rains were predicted over districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, The Nilgiris, Theni, Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Salem.





“Last night, good bands of clouds moved into Pondy-Cuddalore belt. Overall north coastal TN and North interior TN will have good rain, after which rainfall will reduce. These rains are too difficult to predict and for Chennai, it is all based on luck. If we are lucky we might get good rains else light rains here and there, ” said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.





Meanwhile, Chennai saw mild rains in certain parts of the city. The Nungambakkam station recorded 6.5 mm of rainfall on Sunday morning, while Meenambakkam received only 0.6 mm. According to experts, the city is expected to see light to moderate rains and cloudy skies over the next 48 hours, with temperatures between 30 C and 23 C.





According to John, the all-time record for rainfall in 24 hours for February in both Cuddalore and Puducherry were broken on Sunday. At 8.30 am on Sunday, Cuddalore recorded 186 mm of rainfall, breaking the earlier record set on February 9, 1930. Whereas, Puducherry saw 192 mm of rainfall, which broke the record of 117 mm recorded on 27 February, 2000.