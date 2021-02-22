Heavy rain lashes Puducherry, Classes 1 to 9 closed today

Puducherry :

Municipal authorities are currently engaged in pumping out the water and social service organisations too are active in dealing with the situation. Power supply was also disrupted in several areas.





Meanwhile, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited several low-lying areas which were inundated and ordered immediate relief.





Tamilisai, who went to Uppalam big canal found it blocked and directed officials to take immediate steps to clear it. Later, she visited Thengaithittu, Vasanthan Nagar, Rainbow Nagar etc. The Chief Minister also visited Venkatanagar, Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar etc.





Woman washed away Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman was washed away in flash flood following heavy rainfall here. According to police, Hasina Begum, a fish vendor at Shanmugapuram, came out of her house to move her two-wheeler to a safe place, however, she fell along with the vehicle and was washed away in the gushing stream of rain water. Mettupalayam police and Fire Service and Rescue personnel have been deployed to search Hasina begum.





The Puducherry administration also declared a holiday for students from Class 1 to 9 on Monday in view of the heavy rainfall here, as the meteorological department has forecast more heavy spells in the next two days. Holiday has been declared for both government and private schools here.