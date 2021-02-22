Got feelers from DMK for alliance: Kamal

Chennai :

“There was a talk through DMK emissaries first. It is normal for everyone to talk with each other. I don’t take into account the talks through emissaries, but I would consider only the talks through their party leadership to me,” Kamal told reporters after his party’s fourth founding day celebration here.





To a question on whether he discussed politics with Rajinikanth during his meeting on Saturday, the actor-politician said that they discussed what two friends would discuss when they meet and both of us enquired about the health of each other. “We did not discuss politics,” he said.





When probed further whether he asked him to work with him in politics, he retorted that how could he invite him after he announced his decision to quit politics?





On the possibility of Rajinikanth extending his support to him, the MNM founder said that it was up to him to decide whom to support. “One can always seek someone to align, but to support or not, it should be their decision,” he said.





When asked about an alliance with the AAP, he said AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked the public to vote for MNM at the party launch in 2018 itself.





Earlier, addressing his cadre, Kamal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that Tamils are denied respect which even a cow gets. He said that he did not get an appointment with Modi after trying several times to discuss the issues concerning the public. He said that he wants to serve the people when he could.





“I am already 60 years. I don’t want to be wheelchair-bound and serve the people,” he said. When reporters asked whether he was hinting at the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, he said that he has lots of respect for him (Karunanidhi) and he referred only to himself. He also hit out at both the AIADMK and DMK saying that there was not much difference between the two parties.