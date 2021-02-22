Only ‘Lotus’ and ‘Two Leaves’ can develop TN: Rajnath

Coimbatore :

Speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha convention in Salem, the Minister said that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will form government with two third majority in the state.





Hitting out at the DMK-Congress combine, the Union Minister also said that the DMK and Congress are marrying each other, but they both do not have any chemistry. “They both remain a burden to people and were using minorities only for vote bank politics,” he added.





He also said that the Salem-Chennai Expressway works will commence from 2021-22 itself. On the battle against COVID-19, the Defence Minister said that India has proved its capabilities by not just making the vaccine, but also by supplying it to world countries. “The coronavirus has affected our economy. But, due to measures taken by the Prime Minister to boost GDP, the International Monitoring Foundation has predicted the country’s growth to be in double digits. After the pandemic, India is going to record its next growth story as the foreign investment is also rising and the share market is moving up fast,” he claimed. He also said that the government has been taking various efforts to double the farmer’s income.