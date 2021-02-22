CM active only at fag end of rule, says Stalin

Coimbatore :

“After remaining inactive over the last four years, the Chief Minister has been going around opening culverts and laying foundation stones at the fag end of his term. Good projects should be launched immediately after forming the government and completed before the term ends. But, the Chief Minister is doing the reverse by announcing projects at the last minute,” he said, while campaigning as part of ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil’ Stalin in Tirupur on Sunday.





Claiming that the AIADMK never fulfills its promises, Stalin said, “Before blaming DMK, the Chief Minister should reveal as what were the promises fulfilled by the AIADMK government.”





Listing out the assurances made by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa as part of ‘Vision 2023’ released in 2012, Stalin said, “then they promised to increase individual income, take up infrastructure work at a cost of Rs 17 lakh crore, bring two medical townships in Tamil Nadu and develop industrial corridors from Coimbatore to Madurai and Salem. Did the AIADMK government fulfill any of these promises in the last nine years?” he asked.





Also, raising questions over investments brought through the two investors meet held in the state and on the foreign visits by Chief Minister to sign MoU’s, the DMK leader said, the Chief Minister calls the state as a ‘sanctuary for investments.’ “But the truth is that the Chief Minister has turned Tamil Nadu only into a sanctuary for corruption,” he said.





In a further stinging remark, Stalin said that a doctorate can be given to the Chief Minister for speaking lies. Referring to the new industrial policy, Stalin said, “even though Tirupur is a major contributor to Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth, the firms here couldn’t function properly over the last 10 years due to flawed policies of the state and central government. The DMK will devise special industrial policies to resolve these issues after coming to power.”