Call for simple Jayalalithaa birth anniv fete

Chennai :

“Cadre should keep birth anniversary celebrations of Jayalalithaa simple and should mark the occasion according to their capacity. They should help poor and deserving people on that day,” said the AIADMK, in a statement.





PWD officials, earlier, said that the remaining portions of the Phoenix memorial, including the photo exhibition, library, knowledge centre and so on would be completed and would be opened on her birth anniversary. But, now Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in a joint statement, had announced that the birth anniversary celebrations would be confined to party headquarters.





Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister would jointly release the birth anniversary souvenir of Jayalalithaa on the day.





They have asked the party functionaries and cadre to arrange functions that are beneficial to public.





“Functionaries can arrange eye camps, blood donation camps, medical camps, can conduct essay, poetry and drawing competitions. Educational tools can be given to students and can provide Annadhanam. They can distribute free sarees and dhotis to senior citizens in homes for elderly,” said the convenors, in the statement.