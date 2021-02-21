Sun, Feb 21, 2021

Landslide, Falling Of Trees On Coonoor-Ooty Road, Traffic Hit

Published: Feb 21,202102:58 PM by PTI

The inclement weather led to the diversion of vehicles to Mettupalayam and Coimbatore via Kothagiri, police said.

Representative Image
Nilgiris:
Heavy rain triggered landslide and uprooting of trees on the Coonoor-Ooty road paralysing vehicular traffic since early Sunday.

The area experienced biting cold too, the police said. Officials and workers from the departments of Public Works and Fire and Rescue Services, Police and Highways are clearing the debris to restore smooth flow of traffic.

