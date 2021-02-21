Class 10, 11 board exams likely in respective schools

Chennai :

With total normalcy yet to be restored from the pandemic situation, the Tamil Nadu government might conduct board exams, especially for Classes 10 and 11 in their respective schools so students can avoid long travel hours to reach exam centres.





As schools have reopened for Classes 9-12, the School Education Department has decided to conduct board exams except for Class 9. As per norms, schools with less than 100 students for a particular standard that have board exams, were not allowed to hold the exams in their premises. However, more than0 70% schools, including private institutions, do not have more than 100 students each in Classes 10-12 and hence they would go to other schools to appear for annual common exams.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that as Class 12 schedule has been announced, exam centres have already been identified. “Changing the plan is unlikely,” he added.





“However, following a request from various quarters, authorities were discussing whether exams could be held in respective schools,” he said, pointing out that the concept of exam centres was over complaints received that several private institutions indulged in helping their students during the exams.





Explaining about more manpower required in connection with conducting common exams for students in their schools, the official said, “extra vigil should be put in place, which requires more officials to monitor the exams”.





“In addition, authorities should also ensure that not even a single teacher or non-teaching staff is available in the schools for conducting exams in a fair manner,” he said, adding that authorities were working out all the pros and cons before taking a decision that would benefit students.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association President P K Ilamaran said that his forum had already given a representation to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requesting that exams be conducted in the schools itself. “Students are slowly adjusting themselves with respect to the physical classes in the pandemic scenario. Total normalcy has not returned and sending students to other schools for exams will lead to more stress,” he said.