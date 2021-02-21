Snag in Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council website hits application process

Chennai :

The online verification for foreign applications, licence renewal and fresh registrations are some of the commonly used services by the nurses and midwives. But now most of them complain of having to face hassles, as the online system is outdated.





“The online application gave us no response and we did not get any reply by e-mail when we raised the issue. On visiting the Council, we were asked to initiate the offline process right from the beginning. This has been an inconvenience for many of us who apply for licence renewal every five years, “ says K Jeevitha, a nurse who applied for license renewal.





As the website was not working properly, they were unable to reach the authorities to raise the matter of online tracking of applications, said P Murali, another nurse. “Despite approaching the office after failing to track the application, we were asked to try tracking it online after a few days. However, it did not work and we had to go to the office multiple times to ask about the progress on the application,” said Murali.





However, one of the senior officials from the Council said the system was upgraded two months ago and claimed that the services were functioning properly now. “We are working on the online responses, and services that can be tracked online are enabled. The applicants can raise queries in case of complaints,” he said.