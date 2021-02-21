438 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths

Chennai :

There were no new cases of COVID-19 among the UK returnees. Meanwhile, Chennai reported a total of 139 new cases of COVID-19, Coimbatore 47, and Chengalpattu 41. Karur, Perambalur and Villupuram did not report any cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. At least six more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the State, including one death in a private hospital and five others in government hospitals. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State stands at 12,457. A total of 459 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu to 8,31,246. There are a total of 4,120 active cases of COVID-19 are present in the State currently. On Saturday, a total of 20,563 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 across the State including 13,664 healthcare workers, 3,630 frontline workers and 3,269 police personnel. So far, 3,70,612 healthcare workers, frontline workers and police personnel have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.



