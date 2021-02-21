TRB begins recruiting asst profs for govt arts and science colleges

Chennai :

The TRB had issued the notification in August 2019 wherein applications were invited from eligible candidates for the direct recruitment of 2,331 posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects in the State-run colleges. Accordingly, the commencement of receiving applications online started in September.





However, after a long gap, the certificate verification was conducted for the candidates in January 2021. A senior official from the TRB said of the total 2,331 assistant professors who will be appointed, during the first phase, candidates who will be taking subjects such as Physical Education, History and Biological Science in various government colleges across the State will be recruited.





“A total of 1,093 assistant professors have been recruited through the board till 2019-20,” said the official adding “since the board had released the eligible list of the candidates, the oral interview will be held in Chennai on February 22 and 23 as a part of the recruitment process.”





Stating that recruitment will be done duly following the rule of reservation, the official said “those selected in the interview will soon get the appointment orders to join the duty since colleges are opened.”





According to the official, 72 candidates who will teach Biological Science are on the eligible list. Similarly, as many as 216 candidates, who will take classes in Education subject, are selected. Likewise, a total of 28 candidates, who will impart History subject, have made it. Also, a little over 100 candidates, who will take Physical education, are on the eligible list.