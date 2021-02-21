No chance of second wave in TN, says Health Minister

Thiruchirapalli :

Stating that Tamil Nadu has managed to remarkably reduce the death rate due to the infection, Vijaya Baskar said there was no possibility of a second wave in the State. Noting that there were rumours spread against the vaccines, he said: “Such rumours are usual but the public should not believe all these. The vaccines are safe and the State government is committed to implement the vaccine programme successfully.”





According to Vijaya Baskar, around 3.50 lakh frontline workers have been vaccinated so far. Soon, the vaccines would be made available for the public. He urged the people to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance, which would help prevent the spread of the disease.





The Minister told reporters that the State has controlled the spread of the pandemic due to the dedicated prevention measures undertaken by the frontline workers.





“The people should first thank the Chief Minister for the control of the disease, as he has been giving advice from time to time with the support of the medical experts team,” he said.





Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, Dr K Vanitha, Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), Tiruchy, and others were present when the Minister received the second dose of the vaccine.