History buffs deciphering how hero stone became household deity in Ambur

History buffs in Vellore and Tiriupattur district are trying to decipher how a hero stone depicting a warrior beheading himself became the household deity for residents of a village near Ambur.

Vellore : According to history buff Tamilvanan, who went to Vinnamangalam located between Ambur and Vaniyambadi towns in Tirupattur district based on information gleaned from the Vellore government museum, the stone dating to the reign of Parantaka Cholan depicts a warrior beheading himself with his right hand after tying his hair knot to the branch of a bamboo tree. However, locals told him that the stone — located near the end of the local irrigation tank — was that of their ancestor and that the stone was worshipped as a household deity (kula Deivam) by them for generations. Investigation revealed that stone was erected by one Perunkannan in memory of Edayin Katharattiayan who opted for the supreme sacrifice either for his king’s victory or to keep a vow which was common in those times.