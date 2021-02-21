Thanjavur ryots complain of irregularities in loan disbursal

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, Poovalur Primary Cooperative Society which has been functioning at V Kollaikadu near Orathanadu in Thanjavur through which the farmers from more than 10 villages including Idayathi, V Kollaikadu, Poovalur and Neividuthi have been availing crop loans.





In such a backdrop, the Chief Minister recently announced the loan waiver and the farmers claimed that the cooperative society secretary and the president have included their family members and the persons who have no land for cultivation in the beneficiaries list.





They said that the farmers who had been trying to avail loans in the society were not given loans and so they were forced to approach the nationalised banks where the loan waiver announcement was not effective.





Thus, the real farmers who have been longing for the loan waiver were dejected, they said.





Subsequently on Saturday, more than 200 farmers assembled at Pattukkottai-Karambakudi main road and blocked the vehicle movement.





On information, the Pattukkottai Tahshildhar Dharanika and the officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating farmers. Later, upon assurance by the official of initiating action, the farmers withdrew their protest. The traffic was disrupted for more than two hours in the section.