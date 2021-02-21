Statues of kabaddi players adorn Sellur

Madurai :

Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju inaugurated the statues of Kabaddi players installed at Sellur roundabout on Saturday in the presence of Corporation Commissioner S Visakan.The facility was established at a cost of Rs 19 lakh. It adds pride to the game of Kabaddi, the traditional rural sport, players and also for Sellur. Moreover, the Minister also unveiled a sculpture of peacock, the national bird, at Thiruparankundram roundabout. While sculptures of sports including basketball, volleyball, tennis, hockey and football were erected around the globe, for the first time sculptures have been exhibited in recognition of kabaddi, now. Recognising the cultural traditions of Madurai and to attract tourists, sculputures diety Meenakshi Amman’s chariot at Fatima college junction roundabout, ten pillars of Thirumalai Nayak palace at Palanganatham roundabout and a replica statue of ‘Jallikattu’ at Arapalayam roundabout, Raju said.





These roundabouts were regarded as Swachh Iconic places in Madurai by the Corporation. The Minister said to ensure uninterrupted supply of water round the clock, Mullaperiyar drinking water project at a cost of Rs.1,295 crore is coming up. Besides, roads are being laid on both sides along the riverbanks of Vaigai at a cost of Rs 28 crore. Further, he said 2 GB data cards have been given to 8,990 students in Madurai, so far. Among 435 students of poor economic background in state who benefitted from the 7.5 percent NEET quota for government schools, 21 are from Madurai district, he said.