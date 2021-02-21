Alagiri condemns arrest of party MP

Chennai :





I condemn the TN police high- handedness against my colleague @jothims MP. @INCTamilNadu — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) February 20, 2021

Alleging that she was forcibly evicted and taken in a police vehicle, Alagiri said the footage of the arrest makes him think that the rulers of the state were undemocratic people who unleashed oppression. Condemning the cops who acted brutally during arrest of an elected MP, the TNCC chief demanded immediate release. Joining the issue with his state party president, Sivagangai MP Karti P Chidambaram tweeted, “I condemn police high-handedness against my colleague @jothimsMP. Expressing solidarity, DMK MP from South Chennai Thamizhachi Thangapandian slammed police for acting in an uncouth manner instead of resolving the issue by holding talks with the MP.