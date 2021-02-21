Cong cadre oppose new Gandhi statue in Karur

Thiruchirapalli :

A Gandhi statue installed around 50 years back at Light House corner in Karur by the then district Congress Committee and maintained by them for all these years was on Thursday night, moved by the civic staff and installed in the Karur municipal office. As information spread like wildfire, Congress members along with DMK cadre rushed to the municipal office on Friday and staged a protest demanding re-install the statue.





However, the officials maintained silence and failed to provide prompt information to the cadres who were protesting.





Still the cadre besieged the Zonal Director Ashok Kumar and argued with him and demanded the reason for removal of the age old statue. Later, the SP Silambarasan arrived at the spot and held talks with the cadre and they dispersed. Meanwhile, civic officials arranged 8-feet Gandhi statue and installed it at LightHouse Corner spot on Friday night. On hearing this, Congress cadre led by the Karur MP S Jothimani gathered at spot and inspected the installation of the statue and demanded the reason for the replacement of the statue and resorted to a road block protest.





Meanwhile, a police team led by DSP Mukesh Jayakumar rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating members and warned them for gathering illegally and they would be arrested.





Since protesters failed to pay attention to the police warning, the police removed the cadre including the MP Jothimani forcibly and this triggered tension.





Later, Jothimani said that reason for replacement of Gandhi statue was not informed. Only after the protest by congress and DMK cadre, District Collector released an order stating that the old statue was replaced with a new bronze statue donated by Karur knitwear unit owners association.





Still, the workmanship is too poor and foundation has been made in a haste with substandard materials ahead of the Chief Minister’s arrival to the district.