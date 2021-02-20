MKU To Remain Closed For Three Days After A Varsity Staff Tests Covid-19 Positive

Madurai :

The Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has announced that it will shut down its office for the next three days for disinfection after a Varsity professor Covid-19 positive on Saturday Media reports said that a circular has also been issued to all departments asking all those who were in contact with the staffer, to self-quarantine or get them tested as a proactive measure.





Officials of the University said that the buildings inside the university premises will be disinfected and hence the University will shut down for the next three days.





This is almost the third time that the university gets shut down after its staffer tests corona positive.