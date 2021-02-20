Sat, Feb 20, 2021

MKU To Remain Closed For Three Days After A Varsity Staff Tests Covid-19 Positive

Published: Feb 20,202112:32 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Officials of the University said that the buildings inside the university premises will be disinfected and hence the University will shut down for the next three days.

File photo: Madurai Kamaraj University
File photo: Madurai Kamaraj University
Madurai:
The Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has announced that it will shut down its office for  the next three days for disinfection after a Varsity professor  Covid-19 positive on Saturday Media reports said that a circular has also been issued to all departments asking all those who were in contact with the staffer, to self-quarantine or get them tested as a proactive measure.

Officials of the University said that the buildings inside the university premises will be disinfected and hence the University will shut down for the next three days.

This is almost the third time that the university gets shut down after its staffer tests corona positive.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations