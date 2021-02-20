2 more UK returnees test positive, State records 448 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 448 more fresh cases, including three from Karnataka, taking the total to 8,47,385
Chennai: Two more persons who returned to Tamil Nadu from the UK tested positive for COVID, taking the total number of returnees to test positive to 36. Of them, six primary cases are under treatment in a separate isolation ward, while the remaining 28 primary cases and 20 contacts have been discharged after testing negative following treatment. But they are still under home quarantine. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 448 more fresh cases, including three from Karnataka, taking the total to 8,47,385. Chennai reported 136 new cases, Coimbatore 49 and Chengalpattu 46. Seven more deaths were notified in the State, taking the toll to 12,451. In the last 24 hours, 467 persons were discharged after treatment. With this, the number of recoveries has gone up to 8,30,787. Currently, there are 4,147 active cases in the State. On Friday, 20,466 doses of vaccines were administered to healthcare workers, police personnel and frontline workers. So far, 3,50,049 doses have been administered.
Conversations