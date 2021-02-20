Prove that Kongu belt not AIADMK citadel, says Stalin

Coimbatore :

Continuing his tirade against the ruling party, he said, “It’s time to prove wrong the perception that Kongu region is an AIADMK stronghold. The DMK has already broken this perception in the 2019 Parliamentary polls. This election too, the DMK alliance will win all the constituencies in the Kongu region.”





Speaking at ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin,’ he trained his guns on Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani. “From being a small time contractor, until a few years ago, Velumani has built his ‘empire of corruption,’” he alleged.





The DMK leader also claimed that Velumani has brought great disrepute to Congress stalwart and former chief minister K Kamaraj by equating Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami with Kamaraj.





Alleging that tenders worth several crores were awarded by Velumani to his brother and family members, Stalin said, “It has similarities to the TANSI case... We have proof to prove corruption charges against Velumani too.”





2nd list of corruption charges





against mins given to Purohit





Meanwhile in Chennai, the Opposition DMK has submitted the second “corruption list” to Governor Banwarilal Purohit allegedly against the state Ministers on Friday evening. In the representation, undersigned by DMK president Stalin, the party alleged, “we are submitting this second representation in light of the continued obstruction of legal proceedings by the Council of Ministers by influencing the Police Department, the DVAC and the SVC in order to prevent registration of FIR and thereafter, any impartial and fair investigation into allegations of corruption against them.”





Accordingly, in the second list, possession of alleged disappropriate assets by MLAS, including CM Palaniswami, KC Karuppannan, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and a few others have been listed by the DMK in its representation to the Governor.