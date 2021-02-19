DMK petitions TN Guv again alleging corruption against AIADMK ministers

Chennai :

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said ''we furnished a list of graft charges containing nine complaints, with evidence against five ministers and a legislator.





The Governor assured us he would take appropriate action in accordance with the powers vested upon him by the Constitution.'' Duraimurugan, who handed over the list, was accompanied by party leaders, including R S Bharathi and T R Baalu, told reporters that the Governor informed them that he had already forwarded to the Union Home Minister, the list of corruption charges given by their party president M K Stalin ''No chance,'' Duraimurugan shot back when asked if the DMK would come out with a third list.





''There is no chance for it because by that time, this government will not be in power,'' he said.





Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are expected to be held in April-May.





The DMK had petitioned the Governor on December 22 last year, alleging graft charges against Chief Minister K Palaniswami and seven of his Cabinet colleagues and seeking action against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.





The CM had rubbished the charges and accused the DMK of seeking cheap publicity by peddling lies and slander.