Fri, Feb 19, 2021

Tamil Nadu govt announces Kalaimamani Awards for 2021 - Media Reports

Published: Feb 19,202104:15 PM by Online desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The state government on Friday announced the Kalaimamani award for prominent artists.

Chennai:
Artists from various vocations such as actors, singers, directors, stunt masters, dance masters and so on will be receiving the state’s highest award every year. The state award will carry a 24-gram gold medal along with a certificate. Some of the prominent artists who will be receiving the Kalaimamani award this year are: ,

ACTORS:

Sivakarthikeyan, Yogibabu,Sangeetha , Aishwarya Rajesh , Madhumitha , Devadarshini , Nandhakumar , Shanthi Williams , Nithya , Veteran Actors Ramaraajan , Saroja Devi , Sowcar Janaki. 


Other prominent artists to receive the award are,

DIRECTORS:

Gautham menon, Manoj Kumar, Liaquat Ali Khan, Ravi Mariya

PRODUCERS:

Isari Ganesh and Kalaipuli S Thanu

MUSIC DIRECTORS:

Imman, Dhina.

DIALOGUE WRITER:

V. Prabhakar

CAMERA MAN: 

Ragunaatha Reddy

EDITOR:

Antony

CHOREOGRAPHERS:

Master Sivasankar, Master Sridhar

STUNT DIRECTORS:

Jaguar Thangam and Dinesh
  
LYRICISTS:

Kamakodiyan and Kahalmadhi

PLAYBACK SINGERS:

 Sujatha and Ananthu

COSTUMER:

Rajendran

MAKEUPMEN:

Shanmugam and Sabarigirisan

STILL PHOTOGRAPHER:
 
Sitrarasu

JOURNALIST:
  
Sabitha Joseph,

 PRO: 

Singaaravelu 

The above list was based on the media reports, though the official announcement from the Tamil Nadu government is still awaited.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations