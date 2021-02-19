Tamil Nadu govt announces Kalaimamani Awards for 2021 - Media Reports

The state government on Friday announced the Kalaimamani award for prominent artists.
Artists from various vocations such as actors, singers, directors, stunt masters, dance masters and so on will be receiving the state’s highest award every year. The state award will carry a 24-gram gold medal along with a certificate. Some of the prominent artists who will be receiving the Kalaimamani award this year are: ,
ACTORS:
Sivakarthikeyan, Yogibabu,Sangeetha , Aishwarya Rajesh , Madhumitha , Devadarshini , Nandhakumar , Shanthi Williams , Nithya , Veteran Actors Ramaraajan , Saroja Devi , Sowcar Janaki.
Other prominent artists to receive the award are,
DIRECTORS:
Gautham menon, Manoj Kumar, Liaquat Ali Khan, Ravi Mariya
PRODUCERS:
Isari Ganesh and Kalaipuli S Thanu
MUSIC DIRECTORS:
Imman, Dhina.
DIALOGUE WRITER:
V. Prabhakar
CAMERA MAN:
Ragunaatha Reddy
EDITOR:
Antony
CHOREOGRAPHERS:
Master Sivasankar, Master Sridhar
STUNT DIRECTORS:
Jaguar Thangam and Dinesh
LYRICISTS:
Kamakodiyan and Kahalmadhi
PLAYBACK SINGERS:
Sujatha and Ananthu
COSTUMER:
Rajendran
MAKEUPMEN:
Shanmugam and Sabarigirisan
STILL PHOTOGRAPHER:
Sitrarasu
JOURNALIST:
Sabitha Joseph,
PRO:
Singaaravelu
The above list was based on the media reports, though the official announcement from the Tamil Nadu government is still awaited.
Here is the full list of #KalaimamaniAward winners. #KalaimamaniAward2021pic.twitter.com/hcIE2AM9Tb— DT Next (@dt_next) February 19, 2021
