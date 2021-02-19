Tamil Nadu govt announces Kalaimamani Awards for 2021 - Media Reports

Chennai :

Artists from various vocations such as actors, singers, directors, stunt masters, dance masters and so on will be receiving the state’s highest award every year. The state award will carry a 24-gram gold medal along with a certificate. Some of the prominent artists who will be receiving the Kalaimamani award this year are: ,





ACTORS:





Sivakarthikeyan, Yogibabu,Sangeetha , Aishwarya Rajesh , Madhumitha , Devadarshini , Nandhakumar , Shanthi Williams , Nithya , Veteran Actors Ramaraajan , Saroja Devi , Sowcar Janaki.









Other prominent artists to receive the award are,





DIRECTORS:





Gautham menon, Manoj Kumar, Liaquat Ali Khan, Ravi Mariya





PRODUCERS:





Isari Ganesh and Kalaipuli S Thanu





MUSIC DIRECTORS:





Imman, Dhina.





DIALOGUE WRITER:





V. Prabhakar





CAMERA MAN:





Ragunaatha Reddy





EDITOR:





Antony





CHOREOGRAPHERS:





Master Sivasankar, Master Sridhar





STUNT DIRECTORS:





Jaguar Thangam and Dinesh

LYRICISTS:





Kamakodiyan and Kahalmadhi





PLAYBACK SINGERS:





Sujatha and Ananthu





COSTUMER:





Rajendran





MAKEUPMEN:





Shanmugam and Sabarigirisan





STILL PHOTOGRAPHER:

Sitrarasu





JOURNALIST:

Sabitha Joseph,





PRO:





Singaaravelu





The above list was based on the media reports, though the official announcement from the Tamil Nadu government is still awaited.