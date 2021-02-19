Anti-CAA, Corona Lockdown Violation Cases Will Be Withdrawn : Chief Minister EPS

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) who is spear heading the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIDMK) election campaign for the 2021 Assembly polls is in Tenkasi district. During his campaign speech in Kadaiyanallur, today, he said that nearly 10 lakh cases filed in the State will be withdrawn.





EPS said that nearly 1,500 lockdown violation cases were registered during the Covid lock down period. He went on to announce that all those registered cases will be henceforth be withdrawn.









Further, the cases filed against the anti-CAA protestors will also be withdrawn.









While cases on e-pass irregularities and cases on people who indulged in violence, thereby preventing the police on discharging their official duties will be exempted, though.









EPS further promised that the cases on those who were chargesheeted in the Koodankulam protest will be considered for withdrawal.







