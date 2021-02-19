Anti-CAA, Corona Lockdown Violation Cases Will Be Withdrawn : Chief Minister EPS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami who is on a campaign tour in Tenkasi district made an announcement that nearly 10 lakh registered cases filed during the covid lockdown period in the State, will hence be withdrawn.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) who is spear heading the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIDMK) election campaign for the 2021 Assembly polls is in Tenkasi district. During his campaign speech in Kadaiyanallur, today, he said that nearly 10 lakh cases filed in the State will be withdrawn.
EPS said that nearly 1,500 lockdown violation cases were registered during the Covid lock down period. He went on to announce that all those registered cases will be henceforth be withdrawn.
Further, the cases filed against the anti-CAA protestors will also be withdrawn.
While cases on e-pass irregularities and cases on people who indulged in violence, thereby preventing the police on discharging their official duties will be exempted, though.
EPS further promised that the cases on those who were chargesheeted in the Koodankulam protest will be considered for withdrawal.
கூடங்குளம் அணுமின் நிலையத்திற்கு எதிரான போராட்ட வழக்குகளை திரும்பப் பெற வேண்டி, அணுசக்திக்கு எதிரான மக்கள் இயக்கத்தை சார்ந்த திரு.சுப.உதயகுமார், திரு.பீட்டர் மில்டன், திரு.கேபிஸ் டன் ஆகியோர் சந்தித்து கோரிக்கை மனு அளித்தனர். pic.twitter.com/sLfa1PnuxW— Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) February 19, 2021
Earlier on Wednesday, EPS while addressing a poll campaign meeting at Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district said the present AIADMK government has been following the ideals of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran, the party founder and J Jayalalithaa, who followed in his footsteps and was striving for the upliftment of the downtrodden, farmers, agricultural labourers and the marginalised section.
Taking pride in listing out various welfare and development schemes launched by his government and reaching out to the people, the CM said the Leader of Opposition and DMK chief MK Stalin could not tolerate the progress of the AIADMK government.
