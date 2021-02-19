Tamil Nadu records 457 fresh cases and 6 deaths

Chennai :

Of the daily total, three cases were imported from other states. There are currently 4,173 active cases in the State. A total of 8,46,937 cases have been recorded in the state thus far.





In Chennai, there were 138 fresh cases and the city currently has 1,629 active cases. Chengalpattu had 48 cases, while Coimbatore had 40. Tiruvallur had 34 cases, while Kancheepuram and Erode had 19 each. Of the six deaths, two were recorded in private healthcare facilities while four were recorded in government hospitals. The total number of deaths stands at 12,444.





A total of 470 patients were discharged following treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,30,320. As many as 51,101 samples were tested across 255 facilities across the State, bringing the total to 1,69,67,271.