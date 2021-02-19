Three-time CM OPS did nothing for Theni district, charges Stalin

Madurai :

Speaking at a meeting at Cumbum in Theni district on Thursday, the DMK leader said the biggest asset for any person is winning the confidence of the people and now the hope of Tamil Nadu’s people rests on him for good governance. The Opposition leader assured that he would certainly deliver on the promises made during ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ programme at various places and remain loyal to the people. Commencing his attack on Panneerselvam, who is a native of Theni district, Stalin said that the Deputy CM ignored the needs of the local people. Though the AIADMK leader got opportunities to serve the people as he was made the Chief Minister thrice and now being the Deputy Chief Minister, he did nothing for the benefit of the district, Stalin charged.





Continuing his attack on the Deputy CM, he said that Panneerselvam was not loyal even to former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, who made him Chief Minister twice. It was OPS, who claimed that there was mystery in Jayalalithaa’s death and resorted to ‘Dharma yutham’ before the memorial of the late AIADMK leader demanding to unravel it. Ironically, later he joined hands with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the mystery behind her death was yet to be unravelled. Referring to the change in stance of the AIADMK leaders, the DMK leader said that a few years ago OPS was among 11 MLAs, who voted against Palaniswami government in the Assembly.





During the programme, Stalin recalled showing a letter written by Jayalalithaa on March 7, 2002, to Panneerselvam stating that he was inefficient in handling administrative tasks by pointing to poor utilisation of allocated funds. The letter was the best example to demonstrate the lack of administrative skills of Panneerselvam.





Stalin during his address to the electorate, announced that the DMK’s 11th state conference would be organised in Tiruchy on March 14.