DMK chief spreading false propaganda about AIADMK schemes, says EPS

Madurai :

Campaigning at Vallioor in Tirunelveli district on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the AIADMK during its 30-year rule had launched innumerable welfare schemes through various departments for the people, especially for the poor, farmers, farm labourers and the marginalised and oppressed communities.





Criticising Stalin’s ongoing campaign, he said that it was all drama set up by DMK men, who placed two petition boxes at the venue of the programmes addressed by the DMK leader. However, Stalin picks up only select petitions with readymade questions and discusses them.





The CM said though the DMK was in power for five terms in the state and Stalin as minister for Rural Development and Local Administration and also as Deputy CM did nothing for the state. Since elections are approaching, the Opposition Leader was coming out and meeting the people to garner votes by uttering lies.





While the AIADMK was getting along with the common man and acting as per their expectations, the Stalin-led DMK was insensitive to the needs of the people, who have been deceived and were ignored, Palaniswami said.





Claiming that the AIADMK government was farmer-friendly, the joint-coordinator of the AIADMK said that during the monsoon season Tamil Nadu received heavy rains and the spell continued as the monsoon prolonged for some weeks. Several farmers suffered crop loss and damage owing to rainwater inundation on fields. Considering the plight of farmers, the AIADMK government waived off crop loans and also announced three phase uninterrupted electricity for agricultural purpose as part of a major initiative to support the farmers, the Chief Minister added.