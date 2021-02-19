SC order clear, Sasi’s plea not valid, says Jayakumar

Chennai :

“The Supreme Court has given a clear verdict that Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran has no connection with the AIADMK and based on the verdict, Election Commission (EC) also handed over ‘Two Leaves’ symbol to us. As the top court has given a verdict in our favour, no other case will hold against us,” said Jayakumar, replying to questions on the petition filed by Sasikala against the decision taken at a general body meeting of the AIADMK to expel her. He said this after participating in the 161st birth anniversary of former freedom fighter and Communist leader M Singaravelar organised by the government on Thursday.





Ministers led by Jayakumar, Minister for Tamil Official Languages K Pandiarajan and others paid floral tributes to the statue of Singaravelar inside Chennai Collectorate.





Following the function, Jayakumar while addressing the media praised Singaravelar as the first Communist leader, who organised May Day for the first time in Tamil Nadu. When asked about the translation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said that translation was an art and those who know it only should do it.





When asked about the appointment of Tamilisai Soundararajan as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and was there any politics involved in the appointment, Jayakumar replied that there was no politics in the appointment as it was done only for administrative convenience. “She will function only within her constitutional powers,” he said.