Migrant worker gets death for rape and murder of diffabled boy

Convict Danish Patel being brought out of the Mahila Court in Pudukkottai on Thursday

Thiruchirapalli :

According prosecution, on December 18, 2019, Danish Patel (34), a migrant worker from Gujarat, who was working at a crusher unit near Keeranur took a 17-year-old differently abled boy to a secluded place and sexually assaulted him in which he sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College. The boy underwent treatment for 18 days, but succumbed despite treatment.





Subsequently, the Keeranur All Women Police registered a case against Danish Patel under various IPC sections and Pocso Act and was arrested. Later, he was detained under Goondas Act and the case was on progress at Pudukkottai Mahila Court.





Judge R Sathya, after hearing the arguments, on Thursday found Danish Patel guilty of rape and murder and awarded triple death sentence, besides slapping a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. Apart from the compensation of Rs 6 lakh already given by the government, the court also ordered and additional Rs 3 lakh as relief to the kin of the deceased.





It may be noted that the Mahila Court had already awarded a death sentence to the convict for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Embal in the district.