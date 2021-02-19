DMDK calls for poll applications from Feb 25

Chennai :

“Candidates who are interested to contest in Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on a DMDK ticket can get the application forms from DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu between February 25 and March 3 and can submit the filled-in forms in the headquarters. For general constituency in Tamil Nadu, the cost of application will be Rs 15,000, for reserved constituency Rs 10,000, for general constituency in Puducherry it will be Rs 10,000 and for reserved constituency Rs 5,000,” said a DMDK press release.





Though the DMDK is formally part of AIADMK alliance, talks on seat allocation for allies have not commenced in the ruling party camp. Despite this, the DMDK had announced distribution of application forms. It may be recalled the two major parties AIADMK and DMK have made similar announcements.





DMDK still has 10 pc vote share: Premalatha





Meanwhile, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant, in an election meeting in Avadi, said that the method of calculating vote share was misleading and DMDK still has 10 per cent vote share in the state. “When the DMDK is part of an alliance and contests in just four seats how can the vote share be calculated for just the four constituencies. What happened to the DMDK vote share in the remaining 230 constituencies,” she asked.