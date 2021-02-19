Ajay Yadav, Anand new joint CEOs to assist Sahoo

Chennai :

Following instructions from the Election Commission of India to speed up the arrangements for Assembly polls the Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan issued the orders designating T Anand, joint secretary, agriculture department and Ajay Yadav, joint secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department as joint Chief Electoral Officers to assist CEO Sahoo.





“The appointment is for a period of one year or till the need for it ceases, whichever is earlier,” said the government order. Ajay Yadav will take over the IT operations of the election department and Anand will be joint CEO (public) elections.





Appointment of additional CEOs and joint CEOs are common ahead of elections. Election department sources said that the new officers would get chambers adjacent to the office of CEO in the main Secretariat complex. The supplementary voters’ roll and the new additional booth works will be completed by the end of this month.





The election department had also passed orders identifying the assistant returning and returning officers who will be handling the nomination process and the polling stations.





Meanwhile, CEO Sahoo reviewed the progress made by the district collectors through a video conference. With the state interim budget to be tabled on February 23, the election notification is expected before the mid of March. The polling is likely to be completed before April end as the state will conduct Class 12 and CBSE examinations from May 3 onwards, informed sources said.