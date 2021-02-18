Don't Call Me 'Sir', Says Rahul, Puducherry Students Opt For 'Rahul Anna'

Videos of the incident have since gone viral and have garnered a lot of appreciation, especially among students.
Watch how Congress leader @RahulGandhi became "Rahul anna" to #students during an interaction in Puducherry on Wednesday.#RahulGandhi#RahulAnna#RahulGandhiWithPuducherry#Puducherry@INCIndiapic.twitter.com/0wkNmDVwmU— DT Next (@dt_next) February 18, 2021
.@RahulGandhi obliges an excited fan with an autograph and a hug. The #Congress leader had an interaction with #students of Bharathidasan College for Women in Puducherry. #RahulGandhi#RahulGandhiWithPuducherry#Puducherry@INCIndiapic.twitter.com/2rSP00ycuz— DT Next (@dt_next) February 18, 2021
A once in a lifetime experience with #RahulAnna#RahulGandhiWithPuducherry !! https://t.co/GfgRwfhTNb— Bhavna Jain (@INCBhavna) February 17, 2021
