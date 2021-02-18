Gen Secy Post: Sasi takes legal route against EPS, others

A week after she returned to Chennai, ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala renewed legal proceedings against ruling party leaders, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and party presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan, seeking to dismiss the appointment of AIADMK leaders as party co ordinators.
Chennai:
A fresh suit was filed by Sasikala’s counsel Raja Senthur Pandian in the city civil court in this connection and the first hearing is likely on March 15. The petition sought intervention of the court reinstating Sasikala as the AIADMK party general secretary. The affidavit also included details of three nationalised bank accounts handling AIADMK party funds.
