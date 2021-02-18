Tiruvalluvar Univ students forced to write arrear papers for 12 hrs without break

Vellore :

Some of them, who had up to four arrear papers, wrote for 12 hours in one sitting with no break in between, seeking the help of scribes to complete their exams as each paper was of three-hour duration and they were allowed to refer to text books.





Given the choice of writing either from home or college, many chose the latter. “We would have to submit the papers to our teachers for them to upload the marks and hence felt coming to college would save us the trouble of looking for the teachers later,” said a student who preferred to appear at his college. The exams will continue till February 21 without a break (including Sundays) for UG and PG papers, including major, elective and human rights (excluding MCA) will have to be written between Wednesday and Friday. All major, elective and human rights papers for MCA have to be completed by February 21.





Complaints poured in from teachers and students as they came under tremendous stress for having to write for 12 hours. Another point of discontent was the varsity demanding students pay fees again for these exams. A few days ago, students in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai boycotted classes over the varsity demanding fees after it was already paid. Asked about this, an official said that authorities have been asked not to insist on fees as it could lead to trouble. “But the university may demand fees when degree certificates have to be issued,” the official added. University controller of exams R Vijayaraghavan was not available for comment.