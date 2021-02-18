Board exam dates leave many in panic

Chennai :

The School Education Department, with the help of the State Council of Education Research and Training, released the truncated syllabus. Accordingly, about 45 per cent of the syllabus has been reduced for Class 12.





With elections expected to be held before the board exams, academicians also worry that most of the teachers will be deployed for poll duties and classes will be affected, especially for students in government and government-aided schools.





A senior official from the School Education Department pointed out that most students in State-run schools failed the assessment test conducted after reopening schools and the portions have to be covered for them.





“It is difficult to complete the whole syllabus before the exams at government schools. At least six months are required to cover the truncated syllabus,” Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran said.





Stating that the government should consider conducting exams in June or July, he said, “Parents of government school students will be under pressure as there is not a lot of time left before exams.”





“Holding exams at the beginning of May 2021 is a mechanical attempt to complete this academic year. Since the schools reopened only on January 19, conducting public exams from May 3 will be very stressful for both students and teachers,” PB Prince Gajendra Babu General Secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) said.





Echoing similar views, S Arumainathan, president of the Tamil Nadu Students Parents Welfare Association said: “It is disappointing. We expected exams will be held only in July so that students will have enough time to prepare.”