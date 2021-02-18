TN records 454 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Chennai :

In Chennai, 147 fresh cases were recorded. The active cases in the city and State stand at 1,604 and 4,192 respectively. The total number of cases recorded in the State so far is 8,46,480.





A total of 19,097 beneficiaries received vaccination across 644 sessions across the State, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 309,143. Of the total, 12,902 were healthcare workers, 3,471 were frontline workers, and 2,724 were from the police force. Of the daily total, there were 18,717 takers for Covishield and 380 takers for Covaxin.





In the districts, Coimbatore had 38 fresh cases and Chengalpettu had 33. Tiruvarur had 35 new cases. Kancheepuram had 26 and Erode had 20. Kallakurichi recorded no fresh cases on Wednesday.





Around 462 patients were discharged following treatment, bringing the total to 8,29,850.





A total of 52,350 samples were tested in 255 public and private testing facilities on Wednesday.