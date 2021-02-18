TN people will reject dynastic politics, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Coimbatore :

Dubbing DMK as a ‘family private limited,’ the Union Minister reiterated that people will reject dynastic politics here, similar like in other states. “Also, there is no future for Congress in India,” he said. Reddy, who is also the party in-charge for Tamil Nadu for the ensuing Assembly polls, urged cadre to reach out to the public on the welfare schemes implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last six years.





“The Prime Minister is commencing the election campaign from Coimbatore as the BJP has an emotional connect with the district,” he said.





Meanwhile, BJP state president L Murugan, who was accompanying Reddy said that the increase in fuel prices is only temporary and will not affect their vote share. “The Centre has insisted upon the states to reduce tax on fuel to bring their prices under control,” he added.





Claiming that MLAs in Puducherry were resigning as they were unsatisfied with the Congress government, the BJP leader however refused to comment on the removal of Kiran Bedi as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.





Stating that Western region is the fortress of BJP, Murugan exuded confidence that more MLAs will be seated in the Assembly from this region after polls.