AIADMK govt acts as per people’s wishes: EPS

Madurai :

Addressing a poll campaign meeting at Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district on Wednesday, he said the present AIADMK government has been following the ideals of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran, the party founder and J Jayalalithaa, who followed in his footsteps and was striving for the upliftment of the downtrodden, farmers, agricultural labourers and the marginalised section. No other state has extended as drought relief and crop insurance benefits for farmers like Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister added. Referring to himself, Palaniswami said that a farmer was at the helm of government in Tamil Nadu and has been delivering good governance, adding, “Since the government is sensitive to the needs of farmers and common man, kudimaramathu scheme, under which water bodies were desilted to ensure storage to the maximum, was introduced.”





Taking pride in listing out various welfare and development schemes launched by his government and reaching out to the people, the CM said the Leader of Opposition and DMK chief MK Stalin could not tolerate the progress of the AIADMK government. Criticising Stalin’s ongoing campaign, Palaniswami said that boxes were placed wherever he visited for election rally and wondered how the DMK leader could redress grievances of people in just 100 days and the assurance was only to deceive the people.





Now, the present government has simplified the grievance redressal mechanism with the recent launch of 1100 helpline. In a short span of time, over 55,000 petitions have been received. Further, he said Srivaikuntam would get six mini clinics soon.