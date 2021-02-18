Stalin flays Centre over delay in AIIMS work, less allocation

DMK president MK Stalin unveiling the statue of former CM M Karunanidhi at Simmakkal in Madurai on W

Addressing a meeting organised as part of ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ drive at Othakadai in Madurai on Wednesday, the Opposition Leader said the delay in establishment of AIIMS as a huge disappointment to the people. In 2015, the BJP-led government at the Centre notified the AIIMS project in Madurai and made some announcements after three years in 2018. But nothing happened after that.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the AIIMS Hospital in January 2019 and two years had gone by and it has led to nothing but eventual disappointment.





Pointing out that the Centre, which allotted several hundred crores of rupees for AIIMS projects in other states, sanctioned just Rs 12 crore to TN, he said that the low allocation was proof of the fact that the BJP and its ally were aware that they would lose the poll battle in Tamil Nadu.





Referring to the Union Health Minister’s statement that the Centre was awaiting funds from the Japan agency, Stalin wondered whether Madurai was a part of India or Japan.





He further said that there were irregularities in the Centre’s ‘Smart City Mission’ in Madurai city also and even authorities and Ministers’ concerned did not deny the accusations.





Taking pride in listing out a series of infrastructural development projects commissioned by the DMK regime in Madurai, Stalin said both the AIADMK Ministers, Sellur K Raju and RB Udhayakumar, who promised to transform Madurai into Sydney and Singapore, did nothing for its progress, but have only ruined it.





MK statue unveiled





Earlier, Stalin said his meeting with people under the campaign in Madurai was a special one since a life-size bronze statue of former CM and the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi was unveiled at Simmakkal. Recalling political gatherings of late Karunanidhi along with his contemporaries in Madurai, he said the late DMK chief’s ideals was guiding us.



