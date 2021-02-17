TN Class XII board exams to be held from May 3 to 21

Chennai :

The board exams for Class XII in Tamil Nadu will be held from May 3 to 21 following all Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).





Directorate of Government Examinations, in its notification on Wednesday morning said that exams will start at 10.15 am and go on till 1.15 pm.





As pet the timetable issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations, subjects including Communication English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, and Statistics will be conducted on May 7.

Physics, Economics and Computer Technology exams will be held on May 11. Following a study-holiday period of five days, Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (general), and Nursing (vocational) will be conducted will be conducted on May 17.

On May 19, students will be appearing for Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electrical Engineering, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology and Office Management and Secretaryship.

Exams for subjects such as Chemistry, Accountancy, and Geography will be held on May 21.









Here is the timetable issued by the Directorate of Government: