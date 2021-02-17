Vaccines for elderly in TN on priority basis likely from next month

Chennai :

Senior health officials claimed that the vaccination session sites in TN are prepared to commence the drive as none of them have been put to 100% use.





According to the Union Health Ministry, people above 50 will be vaccinated in March and the registration process will begin soon. Speaking about this, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that detailed instructions from the Government of India are awaited.





Public health experts claimed that vaccinating the elderly will help in ensuring herd immunity at an early stage. “The wastage of vaccines can also be controlled if elderly people are given the shots instead of them being disposed off. However, the process shall be made voluntary, even for them, “ said Dr K Kolandaisamy, former public health director.





Many senior citizens associations have appealed to the government to provide vaccinations at their residences it would be difficult and unsafe for them to visit the sites.





A total of 21,029 people, including 14,041 healthcare workers, 3,878 frontline workers and 3,110 police personnel were vaccinated on Tuesday. So far, 2,90,046 people have been vaccinated in the State.