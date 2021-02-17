CM unveils exclusive app for SHG products in Salem

Coimbatore :

The online platform has more than 2,000 varieties of items put up for sale by members of around 470 SHGs in the Salem district. The public can download the app from google play store to select from a range of displays and order through the app. The orders will be delivered on payment of cash on delivery by members of the SHGs.





There are around 19,381 SHGs, including 12,487 in rural areas and 6,894 in urban parts of the district. The three lakh odd members in these SHGs have so far made a total savings for Rs 217 crore. For the financial year 2020-21, the SHGs in Salem were lent Rs 958 crores, said a statement.