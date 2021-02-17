Gadkari hails CM Palaniswami, says going electric best fuel solution

Chennai :

“Our petrol and diesel prices are linked to international prices. When there is a hike in the international price, there will be a problem. For the long term, the best solution is to go for alternative fuel - electricity. Already the transport ministry has taken a decision that 81 per cent of the lithium-ion batteries are made in India. Now we are developing aluminum-ion, zinc-ion, steel-ion and we are also doing a lot of things about hydrogen cells as well,” he told reporters after reviewing the national highways projects.





Earlier, he praised the state, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other officials for bringing down road accident fatalities by 50 per cent in 2020.





“Abroad, people are talking about India having the highest number of road accidents and fatalities in the world. I am really happy this is the first time we are getting positive news (on road safety). It is from Tamil Nadu… I am always referring to all the chief ministers and transport ministers to implement the Tamil Nadu model in their state,” Gadkari said while addressing a road safety conference organised by the World Bank and the state government here.