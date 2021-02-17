Series of BJP heavyweights likely to visit state ahead of polls

Chennai :

According to Kamalalayam (BJP headquarters) sources, the party has been told to be ready for the multiple visits of Union Ministers and the BJP leaders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Salem and BJP national president JP Nadda will tour the state on February 23 and 24. And by the end of this month, the state BJP has planned to hold a massive public meeting in north Tamil Nadu mostly in Villupuram where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the party election meeting with alliance partners.





Villupuram being a stronghold of PMK and with the local AIADMK leader, CVe Shanmugham showing interest, both the BJP and the AIADMK are gearing up for the polls and elaborate arrangements are on the cards from NDA partners, informed AIADMK source said.





Similarly, CM and Ministers P Thangamani and SP Velumani are also planning massive rallies in Salem and Coimbatore, where top BJP leaders are to participate. “We have got the tentative alerts and the dates are yet to be finalised,” a BJP senior leader said.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also visit western region and some Union Ministers will shuttle between Kerala, TN and Puducherr, BJP sources said.